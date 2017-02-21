Louvre show: Vermeer was both revolutionary and a borrower

Detail of "The Milkmaid", a 1658-1659 oil painting on canvas by Johannes Vermeer presented to the press during the opening of the exhibition entitled "Vermeer and the Masters of Genre Painting," at Louvre Museum, in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. The Louvre has inaugurated a major exhibit of old master Johannes Vermeer, presenting 12 of the Flemish painter's oil canvasses including The Milkmaid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.