Louvre Show: Vermeer Was Both Revolutionary and a Borrower
But Vermeer, the unique jewel in Dutch painting's crown, copied ideas from his contemporaries like every other artist, argues a new major exhibit at the Louvre Museum in Paris that opens Wednesday. Five years in the making, "Vermeer and the Masters of Genre Painting" presents a third of the Dutch Golden Age master's complete opus to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 6
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|Fancy Pharts
|86
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC