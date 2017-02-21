Louvre show: Vermeer was both revolutionary and a borrower

"Allegory of the Catholic Faith", a 1670-1672 oil painting by Johannes Vermeer is presented to the press during the opening of the exhibition entitled "Vermeer and the Masters of Genre Painting," at Louvre Museum, in Paris, Tu... . "Allegory of the Catholic Faith", a 1670-1672 oil painting by Johannes Vermeer is presented to the press during the opening of the exhibition entitled "Vermeer and the Masters of Genre Painting," at Louvre Museum, in Paris, Tu... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.