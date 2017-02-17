Kelowna native home with an ode to BC mountains

Temple, a story artist from animated TV shows such as, Turbo F.A.S.T, Max Steel, and Fangbone, will be hosting a fine art exhibition, entitled Peaks of Interest at the Kelowna Rotary Centre for the Arts during the month of March. Originally from Kelowna, Temple returned home after years spent in the animation industry in Toronto.

