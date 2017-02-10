Judge hands teens reading list after racist attack

Judge hands teens reading list after ...

Feb. 12: After five teenagers defaced a historic black schoolhouse in Virginia with racist and anti-Semitic graffiti last year, a judge handed down an unusual sentence. She endorsed a prosecutor's order that they read one book each month for the next 12 months and write a report about it.

