Jack Whitten's Walls
Jack Whitten is the most relentless experimenter with materials in a generation of abstract artists who have yet to receive their due, perhaps because no one has come up with a catchy and marketable name for them, like the "Minimalists" or "The Pictures Generation." Jack Whitten, "Quantum Wall, II " , acrylic on canvas, 121.9 x 243.8 cm / 48 x 96 inches Born in Besemer, Alabama, in 1939 - during the Jim Crow era when rigid segregation was in effect - Jack Whitten belongs to the generation of abstract artists that emerged in the early 1970s, more than a decade after Minimalism, Pop Art, and Color Field first came on the scene.
