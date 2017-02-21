In VIew: Art Gallery's Double Vision
Kelowna-raised artists Connor Charlesworth and Malcolm McCormick are both painters who have taken up the stance and exploration of taking painting apart, as if to see what makes it work. Their current two-artist show at the Kelowna Art Gallery, Double Vision, will nudge visitors to consider their own notions about what makes a painting and how a painting should be displayed.
