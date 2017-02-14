Images from Osborne Samuel Gallery Cr...

Images from Osborne Samuel Gallery Credit Toby Kirk Media.

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: This is Wiltshire

AFTER wowing art lovers in London, Swindon's modern art collection has returned to the town and is set to take centre stage in a new exhibition from next week. The collection, which brings together a number of nationally important works, includes pieces by Lucien Freud, Frank Auerbach, Richard Hamilton and Leon Kossoff and has been on display at the Osborne Samuel Gallery in the heart of Mayfair for the past month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb 11 Phart Loudly 41
News Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15) Feb 6 Fat Phart 11
News Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem Feb 5 Jeff Brightone 1
News Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12) Feb 1 Fancy Pharts 86
News 'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg... Jan 28 Rosa_Winkel 2
News John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10) Jan 21 Arts Crowd eh 3
News Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08) Jan '17 silly rabbit 47
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,640 • Total comments across all topics: 278,904,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC