Images from Osborne Samuel Gallery Credit Toby Kirk Media.
AFTER wowing art lovers in London, Swindon's modern art collection has returned to the town and is set to take centre stage in a new exhibition from next week. The collection, which brings together a number of nationally important works, includes pieces by Lucien Freud, Frank Auerbach, Richard Hamilton and Leon Kossoff and has been on display at the Osborne Samuel Gallery in the heart of Mayfair for the past month.
