Hundreds turn out for Torfaen family-fun day

22 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Argus

HUNDREDS of visitors flocked to a Torfaen town over the weekend as a community group hosted its latest family-fun day. The 'Love Pontypool' event, organised by Friends of Pontypool Town and Mother Earth Crafts , drew crowds across Saturday and Sunday with a host of activities including craft workshops, dance and live entertainment.

