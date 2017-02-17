Hull Daily Mail's I Love My Mum competition will bag lucky... 1
Today marks the start of the Mail's annual 'I love my mum' drawing competition, sponsored by Hallmark Hotel, in honour of Mother's Day, which falls on March 26 this year. We're inviting all children aged 11 or under to show how much they love their mum by drawing, colouring or painting a picture of her and sending it into the Hull Daily Mail.
