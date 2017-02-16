How the Met's Sale of a Max Beckmann Painting Changed US Museums

Beckmann's "Self-Portrait with Cigarette" belonged to the Metropolitan Museum until 1971, when its deaccession set off a series of disputes that reshaped museum practices. Installation view of Max Beckmann in New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with Max Beckmann, "Self-Portrait with Cigarette" , oil on canvas, 25 x 17 15/16 in, on loan from the Museum am Ostwall, Dortmund The moment Adolf Hitler's voice burst over the airwaves one summer night in 1937 declaring steadfast opposition to so-called " degenerate art ," 53-year-old painter Max Beckmann knew his time in his native Germany had come to an end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.