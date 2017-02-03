How racism kept B.C.'s 'first profess...

How racism kept B.C.'s 'first professional painter' from fame

If you have a painting on your wall with a signature G.T. Brown in the bottom right corner, it's worth a lot of money - and a lot of interest to B.C. art historians. The largely unknown African-American artist Grafton Tyler Brown held an art gallery in Victoria in the late 1800s, where he sold dozens of paintings But the rest are scattered throughout the province, according to University of Victoria historian John Lutz.

