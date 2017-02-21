Geri shows off post-pregnancy figure in Instagram video
The former Spice Girl posted a video on Instagram of herself enjoying "art night" with her 10-year-old daughter, Bluebell. Dressed in black jeans and a black jumper, Geri appears to have bounced back from pregnancy in no time and is looking as sleek as ever.
