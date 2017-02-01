Gaitonde to Raza: The 10 costliest Indian paintings
The 'Artery Top 500 Works' list features the most expensive Indian works of art that have been sold since modern Indian artwork was first included in a mainstream international auction in the mid 1960s. Their collective realised price? $367.9 million! As the demand and value of Indian artists grows internationally, Monali Sarkar looks at the record setters.
