Five caught attempting to sell 'Picasso painting' in Turkey's Tekirdag

Five people were caught in the western province of Tekirdag on Feb. 9 as they attempted to sell an oil painting said to have been drawn by the great Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, Dogan News Agency has reported. Anti-smuggling police placed fellow officer Gultekin G., who is stationed in the Black Sea province of Rize, on technical surveillance based on intelligence that an oil painting allegedly drawn by Picasso would be sold for 3 million Turkish Liras .

