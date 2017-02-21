Find Peaceful, Easy Feeling In Upcoming Exhibit At Geary Gallery In Darien
Peaceful and uplifting nature scenes of acrylic painter Sharon Hathaway will be on display at Geary Gallery in Darien from March 1-31. The exhibit, called "Tranquil Landscapes," will be open during Geary's regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Geary Gallery is located at 576 Boston Post Road in Darien.
