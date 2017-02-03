Fellowship funds art

Blacktown Sun

ARTISTIC FLAIR: Khadim Ali has exhibited widely overseas, with a major exhibition titled 'No Country: Contemporary Art for South and Southeast Asia' at the Guggenheim Museum in New York in 2013. Picture: Supplied Khadim Ali said he was "swelling and bursting with excitement" when he discovered he'd been awarded the NSW Government's 2016 Western Sydney Arts Fellowship worth $50,000.

