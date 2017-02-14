Exhibition of new paintings by Carl O...

Exhibition of new paintings by Carl Ostendarp on view at Elizabeth Dee

Elizabeth Dee is presenting the fifth solo show of new paintings by Carl Ostendarp at the new gallery space in Harlem. Over the past two decades, Ostendarp has mined sources as varied as Pollock's drips, Newman's zips, American color fields, Pop Art, and Surrealism to forge his own unique and influential brand of abstract painting.

