Exhibition includes over thirty new paintings, sculptures, drawings, and prints by Vija Celmins

Matthew Marks announces Vija Celmins, the next exhibition in his gallery at 522 West 22nd Street. It is the artist's first exhibition of new work in seven years and includes over thirty new paintings, sculptures, drawings, and prints.

Chicago, IL

