Engravings confirm ancient birth of painting technique
How the brush strokes used by Van Gogh and Seurat were pioneered 38,000 years ago: Pieces of limestone confirm ancient birth of technique used by painters The ancient origins of a technique used by several famous Romantic-era painters have been found among a bumper haul of ancient engravings. A treasure trove of 16 engraved limestone blocks crafted 38,000 years ago confirms the ancient origins of 'pointillist techniques'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|18 hr
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 6
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|Fancy Pharts
|86
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC