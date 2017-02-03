Eight year-old Amy Cooper at the opening of the Young Masters School exhibition
A RANGE of work by budding artists across Bradford is now on display after the Young Masters Visual Art School's Autumn and Winter Term exhibition opened at the Kala Sangam Arts Centre yesterday. The exhibition features watercolour paintings, acrylics, and multi-media collages created by the talented young artists at the school, which is run from Idle Arts Studio and works with more than 100 children in painting, drawing and sculpture.
