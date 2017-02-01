Dr Weimin He at the Weston Library. P...

Dr Weimin He at the Weston Library. Picture Marc West

DURING the past decade Weimin He's distinctive artwork has been charting the changing landscape of Oxford's city centre. Each time there has been a major new building project the artist has been there to sketch and paint workmen on the scaffolding, at the Ashmolean, the Radcliffe Observatory Quarter and at the Weston Library.

