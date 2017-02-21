Dem Lawmaker Sues Architect Of The Capitol For Removing Police Pig Painting

JANUARY 10: Rep. William Lacy Clay speaks to the media after helping rehang a painting on the U.S. Capitol walls after it was removed by Rep. Duncan Hunter on Friday because he found it offensive on January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. The painting is part of a larger art show hanging in the Capitol and is by a recent high school graduate, David Pulphus, from Clay's district and depicts his interpretation of civil unrest in and around the 2014 events in Ferguson, Missouri.

