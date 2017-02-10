Death Wish: Raymond Pettibon at the New Museum
Pettibon's real subject is not the hypocrisy, mendacity, and stupidity of political leaders, but the Thanatos-driven impulses that compel us to empower those leaders in the first place. Installation view of "Raymond Pettibon: A Pen of All Work,", New Museum, New York The phenomenal retrospective Raymond Pettibon: A Pen of All Work at the New Museum opens with a wall chockablock with exploding nuclear bombs.
