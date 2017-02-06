David Hockney hails Tate Britain exhibition tracing life's work
The biggest ever retrospective of the work of David Hockney will trace his development from a student in the 1960s to one of Britain's greatest living artists. The exhibition at the Tate Britain will feature more than 250 pieces of artwork to celebrate his achievement in painting, drawing, photography and video.
