Curtis Bean's Art of War Is Painting ...

Curtis Bean's Art of War Is Painting a Brighter Future for Veterans

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

The native of Troy, Missouri, had joined the Army when he was seventeen, "to be part of something larger than my home town," he says. Bean served as a scout during his first tour, and when that unit was disbanded, he tried out for an open spot as a sniper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... Sat Ariel Furmanski 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb 17 MeanWhile 1
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb 11 Phart Loudly 41
News Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15) Feb 6 Fat Phart 11
News Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem Feb 5 Jeff Brightone 1
News Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12) Feb 1 Fancy Pharts 86
News 'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg... Jan 28 Rosa_Winkel 2
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,270 • Total comments across all topics: 279,043,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC