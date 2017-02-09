Conjuring Paintings' Innermost Thoughts at the Barnes Foundation
For the past 15 years, contemporary artist Andrea Hornick has been creating fictional narratives based on early Renaissance portrait paintings of women. For this series, titled Journey , she channels the sitters of the portraits via a shamanic drumming ceremony to identify the animal spirit of each female subject.
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 6
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|Fancy Pharts
|86
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10)
|Jan 21
|Arts Crowd eh
|3
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|47
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
