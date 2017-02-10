Community Channel: Awards, honors and more
From left, Yaen Eliasoph of Fairfield, Tucker Mays of Westport, and Emil Meshberg of Fairfield, enjoy the opening of the show "Adolf Dehn: Midcentury Manhattan" at Fairfield University's Bellarmine Hall Art Galleries, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Fairfield, Conn. less From left, Yaen Eliasoph of Fairfield, Tucker Mays of Westport, and Emil Meshberg of Fairfield, enjoy the opening of the show "Adolf Dehn: Midcentury Manhattan" at Fairfield University's Bellarmine Hall Art ... more Joel Sobelson of Weston won a Best in Show for his piece in the Rowayton Arts Center's "Beyond Brushwork" exhibit.
