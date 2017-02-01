Colorful show at Mandarin Bistro

Winter's greyness surrounds you at every turn -- until you venture into Mandarin Asian Bistro, 24 Market St., in downtown Lowell. There, Nan Hockenbury's vibrantly colorful, exuberant paintings, in the new exhibition "From Telling to Knowing," will startle, delight and offer a perfect antidote to winter.

