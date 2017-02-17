Church set for windfall after oil painting priced around 10,000 at auction
A Watford church is set for a A 10,000 windfall next month when it sells a 100 year old oil painting by a Bushey artist. St Michael and All Angels Church, in Mildred Avenue,Watford, is selling the painting titled Love Divine at an auction at Bonhams in London on March 1. The six feet by three feet picture was painted in 1910, and exhibited at the Royal Academy in London that year, by George Henry Grenville Manton, who lived and worked at Pen-y-Bryn, in Bushey Grove Road, Bushey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|18 hr
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 6
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|Fancy Pharts
|86
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10)
|Jan 21
|Arts Crowd eh
|3
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC