Church set for windfall after oil painting priced around 10,000 at auction

A Watford church is set for a A 10,000 windfall next month when it sells a 100 year old oil painting by a Bushey artist. St Michael and All Angels Church, in Mildred Avenue,Watford, is selling the painting titled Love Divine at an auction at Bonhams in London on March 1. The six feet by three feet picture was painted in 1910, and exhibited at the Royal Academy in London that year, by George Henry Grenville Manton, who lived and worked at Pen-y-Bryn, in Bushey Grove Road, Bushey.

