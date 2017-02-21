Chun Kyung-ja's controversial painting to go on public display
A national art museum said Saturday it has decided to put on public display renowned painter Chun Kyung-ja's work that her bereaved family alleges is a fake. This, if realized, would mark the first time that the painting has been shown to the public in 26 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|23 hr
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 6
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|Fancy Pharts
|86
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC