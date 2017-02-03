Charleston artist West Fraser hosts painting workshop on Cumberland Island
If you're a fan of West Fraser, the local artist whose exhibit, Painting the Southern Coast , is currently on display at the Gibbes Museum of Art, you may want to check out a painting workshop he hosts later this month. The workshop takes place at Greyfield Inn on Georgia's Cumberland Island, a spot Fraser often looks to for inspiration.
