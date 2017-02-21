Calling all artists: Naked and Nude i...

Calling all artists: Naked and Nude is back

Read more: Manning River Times

Winner of the 2015 major $10,000 Acquisitive Manning Art Prize, Robert Malherbe, 'Woman in a Black Coat' - oil on linen. The team at the Manning Regional Art Gallery, along with The Friends of the Gallery are excited to announce that entries are now open for the highly anticipated 2017 Manning Art Prize: Naked and Nude.

