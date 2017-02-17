Black history: Lessons America must not forget: Larry Wilson
If, as a confirmed West Coaster, I had to visit Washington, D.C., during these creepy early days of a foolish and incompetent occupant of the White House, at least I should get hold of our nation's capital's hottest ticket. But how, you might ask, could I score a ducat for the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture when the latest update on its website notes that regular entries for the hoi polloi are not available until June? Well, it helps for the polloi to have connections with the movers and shakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Fri
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 6
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|Fancy Pharts
|86
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10)
|Jan 21
|Arts Crowd eh
|3
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC