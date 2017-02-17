Black history: Lessons America must not forget: Larry Wilson

If, as a confirmed West Coaster, I had to visit Washington, D.C., during these creepy early days of a foolish and incompetent occupant of the White House, at least I should get hold of our nation's capital's hottest ticket. But how, you might ask, could I score a ducat for the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture when the latest update on its website notes that regular entries for the hoi polloi are not available until June? Well, it helps for the polloi to have connections with the movers and shakers.

