Bill Helin exhibits fashion painting during women's show
Helin has spent most of his life creating various forms of art including Tsimshian wood carvings, jewelry, paintings and illustrating children's books. "A number of years ago I started replicating Tsimshian regalia," said Helin, explaining he would paint drums, dance capes or blankets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 6
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|Fancy Pharts
|86
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC