Berkeley briefs: Adeline Corridor exhibit; Lunar New Year festivities; shellmound mural painting
The city is holding Re-Imagine Adeline, a new exhibit for the Adeline Corridor planning process, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 3 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Ed Roberts Campus, 3075 Adeline St. The exhibit, based on community input, is intended to help visualize potential changes to the Adeline Street Corridor and encourage community feedback as the project moves into the next phase of the planning process. Fourth Street will welcome the Lunar New Year with a family-friendly afternoon of award-winning lion dancers, martial arts, treat giveaway, a store blessing parade and more from noon to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 4. For details on the free Year of the Rooster celebration call 510-644-3002 or visit www.fourthstreet.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Wed
|Fancy Pharts
|86
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10)
|Jan 21
|Arts Crowd eh
|3
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|47
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC