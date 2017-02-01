Berkeley briefs: Adeline Corridor exh...

Berkeley briefs: Adeline Corridor exhibit; Lunar New Year festivities; shellmound mural painting

The city is holding Re-Imagine Adeline, a new exhibit for the Adeline Corridor planning process, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 3 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Ed Roberts Campus, 3075 Adeline St. The exhibit, based on community input, is intended to help visualize potential changes to the Adeline Street Corridor and encourage community feedback as the project moves into the next phase of the planning process. Fourth Street will welcome the Lunar New Year with a family-friendly afternoon of award-winning lion dancers, martial arts, treat giveaway, a store blessing parade and more from noon to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 4. For details on the free Year of the Rooster celebration call 510-644-3002 or visit www.fourthstreet.com.

