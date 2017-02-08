Artists trade in buoys for oars and paddles
Westport River Watershed Alliance will host its fourth annual winter art show and silent auction at Dedee Shattuck Gallery starting on Saturday, Feb. 25, 12 to 4 p.m. Instead of painting and decorating lobster buoys as in previous years, they decided to transform old oars and paddles into works of art. More than 40 old oars were donated and are being beautified by many well-known local artists.
