Artist of the Day: Kevin VQ Dam

18 hrs ago Read more: Cartoon Brew

LOCATION: Oakland, CA PRIMARY MEDIA: Mixed media [gouache, markers, colored pencils], digital [Photoshop] EDUCATION: Virginia Commonwealth University [Communication Arts, minor in Painting & Printmaking, BFA, 2014] MAJOR PROJECTS: Illustrations for VICE Magazine, Buzzfeed Cover illustration for GrowerTalks WHAT IS THE MOST VALUABLE PIECE OF ARTISTIC ADVICE YOU HAVE EVER RECEIVED, AND FROM WHO? The one I hold the closest would be from my old professor and friend, Jeffrey Alan Love. Essentially it boils down to "Make the work for yourself."

