Artist of the Day: Kevin VQ Dam
LOCATION: Oakland, CA PRIMARY MEDIA: Mixed media [gouache, markers, colored pencils], digital [Photoshop] EDUCATION: Virginia Commonwealth University [Communication Arts, minor in Painting & Printmaking, BFA, 2014] MAJOR PROJECTS: Illustrations for VICE Magazine, Buzzfeed Cover illustration for GrowerTalks WHAT IS THE MOST VALUABLE PIECE OF ARTISTIC ADVICE YOU HAVE EVER RECEIVED, AND FROM WHO? The one I hold the closest would be from my old professor and friend, Jeffrey Alan Love. Essentially it boils down to "Make the work for yourself."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cartoon Brew.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Fri
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 6
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|Fancy Pharts
|86
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC