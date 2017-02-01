Artist Keefe plans Feb. 11-12 painting demonstration
Whitewater native and artist Shelby Keefe places name tags next to her paintings, which will be on display from Feb. 10 to March 29 at the Whitewater Arts Alliance Cultural Arts Center. When: Exhibit hangs from Feb. 10-March 29. Guest reception is from 1-4 Saturday, Feb. 11, and painting demonstration is from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tickets: Registration payments of $20 for alliance members and $25 for nonmembers can be made to the Whitewater Arts Alliance, P.O. Box 311, Whitewater, WI 53190.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Wed
|Fancy Pharts
|86
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10)
|Jan 21
|Arts Crowd eh
|3
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|47
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC