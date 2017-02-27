Artist in the running for 15,000 prize
A north Pembrokeshire artist is in the running for a A 15,000 national art prize, due to be awarded next Monday. Cherry Pickles' landscape of the A487 has been picked from 1,100 entries to make it to the final 80 shortlisted for this year's prestigious Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize.
