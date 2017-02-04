Art that forces us to reconsider what...

Art that forces us to reconsider what we think we know

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Taravat Talepasand draws on the visual conventions of Pop art, propaganda and pornography to create exceedingly unorthodox images of Iranian women for her exhibition at Zevitas Marcus. One sculpture depicts a woman wearing a burka that covers everything except her breasts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12) Feb 1 Fancy Pharts 86
News 'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg... Jan 28 Rosa_Winkel 2
News John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10) Jan 21 Arts Crowd eh 3
News Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08) Jan 14 silly rabbit 47
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
News Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo... Dec '16 USA Today 7
News Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 3
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,992 • Total comments across all topics: 278,548,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC