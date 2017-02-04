Art that forces us to reconsider what we think we know
Taravat Talepasand draws on the visual conventions of Pop art, propaganda and pornography to create exceedingly unorthodox images of Iranian women for her exhibition at Zevitas Marcus. One sculpture depicts a woman wearing a burka that covers everything except her breasts.
