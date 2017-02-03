Art springs from ruins of Rome's industrial past
Sections of the abandoned shell of the Mira Lanza are now home to a collection of works created by Seth, a French street artist. PIC: A picture shows a painting named in Latin "Felix Qui Potuit Rerum Cognoscere Causas" at the ex Mira Lanza factory hosting installations and paintings by French artist Julien Malland a.k.a Seth as part of the exhibition "Range ta chambre" which means "clean up your room".
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|23 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|Fancy Pharts
|86
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10)
|Jan 21
|Arts Crowd eh
|3
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|47
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC