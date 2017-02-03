Art springs from ruins of Rome's industrial past

Sections of the abandoned shell of the Mira Lanza are now home to a collection of works created by Seth, a French street artist. PIC: A picture shows a painting named in Latin "Felix Qui Potuit Rerum Cognoscere Causas" at the ex Mira Lanza factory hosting installations and paintings by French artist Julien Malland a.k.a Seth as part of the exhibition "Range ta chambre" which means "clean up your room".

