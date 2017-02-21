Art from Damien Hirst and other big names on show in Oxford this weekend
This weekend the annual Oxford International Art Fair takes place at Oxford Town Hall with more than 100 UK and international artists showing their work, including Damien Hirst. There will also be live painting, jazz and a champagne reception on the opening night of the art fair, which starts with a private view at 6pm.
