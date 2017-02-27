Alfred Wallis paintings from Kettle's...

Alfred Wallis paintings from Kettle's Yard at Cambridge will go on show at King's Lynn Festival

The temporary closure for renovation of a high-profile Cambridge art gallery has given King's Lynn Festival a rare opportunity to stage an exhibition of paintings by a much-admired artist and mariner. Kettle's Yard at the University of Cambridge has the largest collection of work by Alfred Wallis and a substantial number of his pictures will form this summer's Lynn Festival exhibition.

