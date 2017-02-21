A Luminous Look at Turner's Port Paintings

An exhibition at the Frick Collection unites for the first time three of J.M.W. Turner's 1820s port paintings, created in an age of newly open borders in Europe. J.M.W. Turner, "Harbor of Dieppe: Changement de Domicile" , oil on canvas, 68 3/8 x 88 3/4 inches As Ian Wardropper, director of the Frick Collection in Manhattan, remarked at the preview for the new exhibition Turner's Modern and Ancient Ports: Passages through Time , J.M.W. Turner created his 1820s seascapes at a moment of shifting borders.

