Young artists invited to capture rare...

Young artists invited to capture rare breeds on canvas for Staffordshire County Show contest

22 hrs ago

Christchurch Academy students who won prizes in the 2016 competition; Joshua Parry Thomas, Lily Marshall and Emily Barber Barnett, with RBST Staffordshire secretary Jackie Biard The Rare Breeds Survival Trust Staffordshire Support Group is inviting all pupils in Years Seven and Eight to enter its annual schools' painting competition. Entrants are invited to submit a paintings, no larger than A3 in size, of a rare breed animal or animals, as specified in the RBST 2016/17 Watchlist.

Chicago, IL

