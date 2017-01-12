Tibetan painting tradition on show in Beijing
Heavenly Tibet, an ongoing exhibition at the National Art Museum of China, celebrates the variety of thangka, the age-old art of Tibetan Buddhist painting. It shows dozens of paintings that were created by established artists and emerging thangka painters in recent years, and features meticulous delimitation of lines and thick, balanced shading of colors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Nov '16
|George J Sulzbach
|3
|Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t...
|Oct '16
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC