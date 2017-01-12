Tibetan painting tradition on show in...

Tibetan painting tradition on show in Beijing

44 min ago Read more: China Daily

Heavenly Tibet, an ongoing exhibition at the National Art Museum of China, celebrates the variety of thangka, the age-old art of Tibetan Buddhist painting. It shows dozens of paintings that were created by established artists and emerging thangka painters in recent years, and features meticulous delimitation of lines and thick, balanced shading of colors.

Chicago, IL

