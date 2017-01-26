This Exhibit Shows the Fight for Equal Pay
For the new exhibit Wage On! Women, Art, and Money, the Women's Caucus on Art selected more than 30 works by female artists who examine women's rights in the workplace. Opening January 31, after President Donald Trump proposed eliminating the National Endowment for the Arts last week, the show comes at a crucial time.
