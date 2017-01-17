Thesaurus paintings return to MNAR on National Culture Day
For the purposes of the current management program that provides attracting purchases and donations of artworks in favor of the National Museum of Art of Romania , approaches have been conducted in order to allow two paintings by Anton Chladek , ranked in the Thesaurus category, to be admired again in the National Gallery of the museum. This was possible through the purchase for donation purposes that Bonte Foundation has made to the National Museum of Art of Romania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|47
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC