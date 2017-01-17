Thesaurus paintings return to MNAR on...

Thesaurus paintings return to MNAR on National Culture Day

Read more: Nine O'Clock

For the purposes of the current management program that provides attracting purchases and donations of artworks in favor of the National Museum of Art of Romania , approaches have been conducted in order to allow two paintings by Anton Chladek , ranked in the Thesaurus category, to be admired again in the National Gallery of the museum. This was possible through the purchase for donation purposes that Bonte Foundation has made to the National Museum of Art of Romania.

