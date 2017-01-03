The Vivid Violence and Divine Healing of Ex-Voto Paintings

Ex-voto oil painting for a man who was hit on the head by a falling flower pot in Rome The ex-voto painting is a tradition of folk art that acts as a tribute to divine intervention in personal calamities, as well as an inadvertent catalogue of human misfortune. The artworks cover everything from quotidian accidents, like a flower pot tumbling onto a well-dressed man's head in 1890 Rome, to more shocking tragedies, such as a woman stabbed in her bed in 1934 Guadalajara, Mexico, and were commissioned as a sign of religious thanks.

